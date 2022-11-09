Aging & Style
FORECAST: Very mild temperatures expected Wednesday

By Gary Amble
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
This Election Day will come to a quiet end under a mostly cloudy sky while an easy south-southeast breeze does its best to hold temperatures close to 60 degrees through the evening and overnight hours. The warm overnight will lead to a very mild Wednesday -- even with mostly cloudy skies -- as area highs work into the mid-70s. A cold front will push in Thursday, firing showers and thunderstorms along the front. The risk for a severe storm is slight but all forms of severe weather are possible, including isolated tornadoes. That same cold front will be responsible for the bitter cold air that will follow. Morning lows are expected to fall below freezing for over a week, as afternoon highs run 15-20 degrees below normal. Have an extra blanket ready and break out your flannel pajamas as our first wave of seriously cold air moves in!

