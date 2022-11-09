Cleaver defeats Turk, will serve 10th term as US Representative

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Democrat Emanuel Cleaver won his reelection bid for U.S. House in Missouri’s 5th Congressional District.

The incumbent defeated Republican Jacob Turk and Libertarian Robin Dominick, and he will return to Washington, D.C. as a Congressman.

Cleaver has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2005. He has defeated Turk eight times.

Follow election results here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.