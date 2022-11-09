Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Cleaver defeats Turk, will serve 10th term as US Representative

FILE - In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., speaks during the final...
FILE - In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Rep. Cleaver says he was surprised by the backlash against how he ended his prayer that opened the new session of the U.S. House on Sunday. Cleaver concluded the prayer with the words, "Amen and A-woman," which he said was a pun meant to honor the record number of women serving in Congress this session. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Democrat Emanuel Cleaver won his reelection bid for U.S. House in Missouri’s 5th Congressional District.

The incumbent defeated Republican Jacob Turk and Libertarian Robin Dominick, and he will return to Washington, D.C. as a Congressman.

Cleaver has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2005. He has defeated Turk eight times.

Follow election results here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Kansas City Police Department cruiser and motorcycle
Missouri voters force Kansas City to raise KCPD spending
FILE — Rep. Sam Graves
Rep. Sam Graves reelected, wins Missouri’s 6th Congressional District
Republican candidate for Missouri's 4th Congressional District, Mark Alford, poses for a photo...
Mark Alford wins US House race, defeats Jack Truman
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Democrat Sharice Davids waves at her supporters at a...
Rep. Sharice Davids reelected, defeats Amanda Adkins again