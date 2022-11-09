Aging & Style
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes betting favorite for NFL MVP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on a touchdown run as Tennessee...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on a touchdown run as Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A spectacular Sunday Night Football performance that saw Kansas City Chiefs quarterback do something that had never been done before has vaulted Patrick Mahomes back to the top of the leaderboard of NFL MVP favorites.

In a 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night, the 2018 Most Valuable Player became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw for 400 yards and rush for 60 in the same game, per NFL Research. That accomplishment and a resume that includes a league lead in touchdowns and yards thrown for has seen Mahomes become the betting leader at sportsbooks.

On Tuesday, DraftKings set Mahomes latest odds for MVP at +200, with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (+250) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+350) just behind the Chiefs’ fifth-year starter.

Through eight games, Mahomes has thrown for 2,605 yards and 21 passing touchdowns. Mahomes has put together those accomplishments despite losing his No. 1 wide receiver option in Tyreek Hill, who now leads the league in receiving yards in his first season with the Miami Dolphins.

Prior to the 2022 season, DraftKings had set Mahomes’ MVP odds at +900, behind Allen, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

On Sunday, he and the Chiefs will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at noon CT. That game can be seen live on KCTV5.

