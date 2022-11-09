Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A body was found at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, along the river on Wednesday morning.

Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.

There is no preliminary cause of death yet. KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.