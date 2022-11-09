Aging & Style
Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at Kaw Point in KCK...
Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at Kaw Point in KCK along the Missouri River.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A body was found at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, along the river on Wednesday morning.

Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.

There is no preliminary cause of death yet. KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

