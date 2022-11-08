Wyandotte County says size of ballots led to creasing, some will be counted after polls close

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Wyandotte County election officials have confirmed that the size of this year’s ballots led to creasing, which means that some couldn’t be read by counting machines.

Apparently, the ballots are so long they had to be folded so they could be transported to the polling locations in their secure transfer containers. The subsequent creases meant that the counting machines couldn’t read them.

This year’s ballot is exceptionally long due to the number of judge retention and amendment questions.

Workers were reportedly told to flatten the ballots, which works in 90% of cases when it comes to getting the tabulation machines to read them.

However, after the polls close, workers will be scanning all the creased ballots that the machines still rejected.

