Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday.

A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.

With the new law, if passed, people can carry up to three ounces on them, and it would allow people with marijuana-related non-violent offenses to get those dropped. They can petition for release from prison, parole, or probation and have their records expunged.

Marijuana facilities would not be able to sell cannabis-infused products shaped or packaged as candy to entice children to buy them. You wouldn’t be allowed to operate a vehicle under the influence or any task that constitutes negligence or malpractice.

Here’s the money part: It would impose a 6 percent tax on the retail price, with local municipalities given the ability to tax an additional 3 percent. The state anticipates more than $40 million of revenue with those taxes every year.

Missouri voters also have a say in the KCPD funding. The city’s general revenue budget would increase to more than $40 million each year with the 5 percent increase. The 5 percent spending increase will continue for four years if it’s passed.

Here’s the numbers breakdown: 20 percent of the general revenue is about $154 million, but the city’s current police budget is about $189 million. The boost to 25 percent would be about $193 million.

The Missouri State Constitution restricts state lawmakers from imposing unfunded mandates on local governments as of right now.

The city’s attempts to get more control of the police department and its budget have been blocked the last two years by the Kansas City Police Board.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has been outspoken about the city being in control of the department’s budget and accountability, like every other city in Missouri.

It’s not only Kansas City residents’ voice on this, but residents outside city limits will be able to weigh in. Supporters of the law say it gives area residents a say in what happens in the state’s largest city.

