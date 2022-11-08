Overland Park man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run of 9-year-old Eudora girl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old Overland Park man was sentenced Tuesday in the fatal hit and run of a Eudora girl and for injuries caused to her grandfather in a crash that occurred in May.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, 29, was sentenced to 68 months in prison. Galiano-Meza was sentenced to 34 months for one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Brooklyn Brouhard and another 34 months for one count of aggravated battery for injuries sustained by Brouhard’s grandfather, Barry Larson.

“Mr. Galiano-Meza’s actions devastated a family and an entire community,” said Valdez. “My hope is that holding the defendant accountable for his decisions that day will help to heal those who were cared for and loved by Brooklyn.”

The charges were a result of a crash on May 14, 2022, when Galiano-Meza drove his van through a stop sign located at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10, striking Brouhard and her grandfather who was driving a motorcycle. Galiano-Meza fled the scene and was arrested approximately a month later in Indiana.

