Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in

Three long-time Congressional members are on their way out as three new lawmakers are on their way in.
Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in
Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in(DC Bureau)
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are losing three veteran lawmakers in Congress meaning the state will send three brand-new faces to Washington D.C. following the midterm elections.

Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and Republican Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are stepping down after they lost their campaigns for U.S. Senate.

Southeast Missouri State University political expert Dr. Jeremy Walling explained the impact Missouri could feel when three new people will be elected to Congress.

“So, no ones been in Congress before, no one knows what this is going to be like, and so it’s going to be awhile before we see major impacts from these people,” he said.

The newly-elected lawmakers will also not have seniority status within their party which could limit the amount of say they on the ways bills are written.

“What we see time and time again is to get anything done, you need your party, you need your leadership. So, eventually what you’re going to see is probably most of these people falling in line,” Walling said.

He added, losing Senator Blunt is sure to have an impact on the state.

“He’s a loss he’s been around for so long, he’s opened a lot of doors he’s networked. He’s made a lot of connections with the leadership. So that’s going to be a loss for the state,” said Walling.

This November, voters will also decide which party takes power in the House and Senate.

Right Democrats hold power in both, by slim margins.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights