KCK police looking for missing 63-year-old not seen since Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Sunday morning.
According to the KCKPD, 63-year-old Paul Thrasher was last seen leaving home to take a drive.
He drives a vintage, blue, two-door Chevrolet pickup. The 1972 pickup has a Kansas antique plate number of “205985.”
He was last seen at the Phillips 66 at 5940 Leavenworth Road at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Thrasher is described as a white man who has gray hair and blue eyes. He weighs 225 pounds and is 6 feet tall.
The police say Thrasher has a medical condition that makes it so he can’t walk without a walker or electric scooter.
If you think you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.