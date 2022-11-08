KCK police looking for missing 63-year-old not seen since Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

According to the KCKPD, 63-year-old Paul Thrasher was last seen leaving home to take a drive.

He drives a vintage, blue, two-door Chevrolet pickup. The 1972 pickup has a Kansas antique plate number of “205985.”

He was last seen at the Phillips 66 at 5940 Leavenworth Road at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Thrasher is described as a white man who has gray hair and blue eyes. He weighs 225 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

The police say Thrasher has a medical condition that makes it so he can’t walk without a walker or electric scooter.

If you think you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A picture of Paul Thrasher's truck, which he was last seen driving on Sunday. (Provided by the KCKPD)

