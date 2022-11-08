KC Unsolved: Relatives of Avery Williams want justice in 2021 shooting outside bowling alley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A date night that ended in a triple shooting remains unsolved more than one year after gunfire erupted outside of a Kansas City bowling alley.

On Oct. 3, 2021, someone shot Avery Williams, his girlfriend, and another friend outside of the Ward Parkway Lanes. Williams did not survive his injuries. The other two shooting victims survived their injuries.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Aubrey Williams said his son, Avery, had excellent grades, loved to be the class clown, and wanted to make people laugh on TikTok.

“Avery, he is a character,” Williams said. “A ball of joy.”

Avery played video games and enjoyed participating in sports.

Williams said before the tragic night last October, he never thought his son was in danger. He recalled he and his family feeling safe living in a Kansas City suburb.

“He was just having a date night with his girlfriend,” Williams said. “He was thinking he was going to go bowling and then come home. That never did happen. He didn’t make it home.”

After he learned someone shot his son, Williams rushed to the hospital. He held onto hope, but Avery did not survive.

“It’s like a constant heartbreak,” Williams relayed.

Aubrey Williams and Avery Williams (right) (Aubrey Williams)

While already grieving the loss of Avery, the family also felt the pain of waiting for an arrest and charges to be filed. When it all became too much, they decided to lean into their faith.

“We can’t let it affect our peace, because it was driving us insane with all the heartaches,” Williams said. “With all the unanswered questions, it was driving us insane. At the end of the day, we know this — that they have to see God. The judgment comes from God.”

Avery’s father said he hopes changes can be made in Kansas City to decrease the number of homicides that happen each year.

“We need to do better as a city and as a society,” Williams said. “We will forever say Avery’s name. We are always going to love him. Always miss him. He will always be a part of our lives whether he is in physical form or not. We will love him emphatically.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously report tips to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers tips hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS . Crime Stoppers offers up to a $25,000 reward for Kansas City, Missouri anonymous homicide tips that lead to an arrest including in Avery’s case.

Crime Stoppers also offers up to a $2,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest for any felony crime.

Kansas City CrimeStoppers (KC Crimestoppers)

