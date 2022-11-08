Kansas man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON. (KCTV) - A Kansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge for his actions during the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. He and other’s actions disrupted a joint session of U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Michael Eckerman, 38, of Wichita, Kansas, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

Eckerman illegally entered the Capitol grounds according to court documents when. At approximately 2 p.m., he observed rioters fighting with police officers outside the Capitol and began yelling at officers that they were “traitors to the country.” He and others then walked through scaffolding and up a set of steps leading up to the Upper West Terrace.

At approximately 2:24 p.m., court documents said Eckerman and others entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Doors. Once he and a crowd breached a police line they funneled toward the east side of the Capitol. At the front of a stand-off with police officers in front of stairs leading to Statuary Hall, Eckerman moved his body forward to forcibly resist, impede, and interfere with the officer, which, along with the actions of others in the mob, caused the officer to stumble down some steps.

At 2:44 p.m., court documents said Eckerman left the Capitol building. He was arrested Sept. 20, 2021 and is set to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2023. He faces a maximum of eight years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as potential financial penalties.

In the 22 months since the incident at the Capitol, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested, with arrests coming from nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Over 275 individuals have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

