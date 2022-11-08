FORECAST: Election Day highs in the 60s

Mostly-cloudy skies to begin your Election Day Tuesday, with temperatures starting out in the mid-to-upper 40s. Winds have shifted to the southeast overnight, and that will help provide the warm air to get us to our afternoon high temperature of 63. The sun may make an appearance or two today, but the clouds will be with us most of the daylight hours.

With the overcast skies comes a slight chance of rain, especially south of town. Most will stay dry, and if any showers do develop, it appears they will be light in nature and not a washout. We’re still on schedule for 70s to return for two days this week before temperatures nosedive into the 20s.

On Wednesday (”winds”day), winds continue shifting, now out of the south and strengthen, bringing in even more warm air, sending temperatures soaring into the 70s. A cold front will move through on Thursday, and depending on its arrival, some will see 70s again while some may only get into the 60s. There is a chance of pre-frontal showers arriving prior, and then an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with the front’s passage. Temperatures then plummet below freezing and stay there for the duration of the forecast period.

Early look at the weekend doesn’t show temperatures getting out of the 30s, with morning lows in the teens.

