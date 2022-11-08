FORECAST: Cloudy skies expected in KC on Election Day

A healthy dose of cloud cover will move in this evening and overnight, leading to an overcast start to your Election Day. A few morning sprinkles are possible, especially on the Kansas side of the state line, with morning temperatures close to 50 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon combined with southeasterly winds will send afternoon temperatures into the middle 60s, making for another mild November day. Highs in the 70s both Wednesday and Thursday will lead to late day showers and storms Thursday as a cold front draws near. Much colder air will follow, dropping temperatures to nearly 20 degrees below normal Friday through the weekend. A long look ahead shows a chance for light but measurable snow next week (Tuesday). Enjoy the warm weather before winter makes a return!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.