Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo

KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention.

Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican challenger Derek Schmidt, the state’s attorney general.

Meanwhile, one of the closest U.S. House races is happening in Kansas’ Third District, which encompasses Johnson County and parts of Wyandotte, Anderson, Franklin and Miami counties. Rep. Sharice Davids, the incumbent Democrat, is trying to hold her House seat against Republican challenger Amanda Atkins.

It’s a rematch of 2020 in which Davids prevailed, but district lines have since been re-drawn, and Kansas’ Third District now includes more Republicans, which could sway the race to Atkins.

KCTV5 will have all your Election Day coverage throughout the day and the aftermath the rest of this week.

