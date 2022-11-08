Aging & Style
Dental office in Grain Valley to offer ‘Free Dentistry for Veterans’ on Nov. 11

Generic image of a chair for patients in a dentist's office.(kcbd)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - For a second year, a dental office in Gran Valley will be donating their services to veterans on Veterans Day.

According to Grain Valley Family Dental, the “Free Dentistry for Veterans” day will take place on Nov. 11.

The dental office says they are going to do this “as a display of our gratitude to the men and women who have served our country so valiantly.”

“We are looking forward to opening our doors to host this day and provide veterans the dental care they need 100% free of charge,” Grain Valley Family Dental said.

For those who want to participate, you can reserve an appointment or walk in. You can call Grain Valley Family Dental at 816-229-4560.

The dental office says their walk-in time will start at 8 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

Participants will be treated on a first come, first served basis.

Also, participants will be expected to show their DD-214 form.

The dental office asks that people help spread the word, as you may not be veteran but may know someone who is.

