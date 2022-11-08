Death investigation underway in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is conducting a death investigation.

The authorities are in the early stages of their investigation, so little information is available at this time.

However, they do say that an individual was found dead in the area of E. 140th Street and El Rancho Road.

“We’re very early on, so we’re not sure the circumstances yet,” said Captain Ryan Sharp with the police department.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.