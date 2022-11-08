3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day.

A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Cooking not your thing? People can order full Thanksgiving meals through Hen House before 11/20,” the press release notes. More details are available here.

