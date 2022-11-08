Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day

Generic.
Generic.(Gray)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day.

A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Cooking not your thing? People can order full Thanksgiving meals through Hen House before 11/20,” the press release notes. More details are available here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Michael Eckerman, 38, of Wichita, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting,...
Kansas man pleads guilty for actions in Jan. 6 breach on U.S. Capitol
Paul Thrasher.
KCK police looking for missing 63-year-old not seen since Sunday
Some major Kansas races are neck-and-neck heading into Election Day.
Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo