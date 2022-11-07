Remains of WWII soldier identified as St. Louis native

(KFVS) - A St. Louis native prisoner-of-war who died in World War II will be making his way back home after resting unidentified for 80 years.

U.S. Army Pvt. 20-year-old James Tash was accounted for on Sept. 27, 2022.

Tash died on July 19, 1942.

He was reported captured with U.S. Forces that surrendered to the Japanese.

Tash will be buried in St. Louis.

The date has not yet been determined yet, but more information can be found by calling the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

