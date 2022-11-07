Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Frappe

Frappe and his brothers are currently living at Pet Supplies Plus in Leawood.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Frappe is the orangest of all the orange kittens.

He is a sweet, loving and ornery 4-month-old who will keep you smiling.

Frappe likes sitting in laps and playing with everything, especially if it’s not meant to be a cat toy.

He has equal amounts of energy and love to give. He would do great with another playful cat to keep him busy. 

Frappe and his brothers are currently living at Pet Supplies Plus in Leawood. You can meet them there during the store’s open hours!

Find more details at mscrescue.org.

