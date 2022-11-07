Man arrested after robbery and attempted robbery of Olathe banks

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police took a man into custody after trying to rob one bank and robbing another Monday afternoon, the Olathe Police Department reported.

An incident report indicated officers responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery just after 1 p.m.

Police then were sent to the U.S. Bank in the 15300 block of 119th Street after someone did rob a bank.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Olathe Police Department tried to stop the suspect vehicle, but a chase ensued, police said.

Olathe police stated the suspect vehicle crashed in the 1400 block of West U.S. Highway 56, and a man was taken into custody.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the FBI at 816- 512-8833, the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

