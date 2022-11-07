Aging & Style
Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, front, catches a pass as Tennessee Titans cornerback...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, front, catches a pass as Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary defends during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 20-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by kicking the go-ahead field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17.

Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Mecole Hardman also had a TD run, as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-9 deficit to beat the Titans for only the second time in seven meetings. Kansas City improved to 6-2 while the Titans fell to 5-3.

Derrick Henry had 115 yards and two TDs rushing for Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

