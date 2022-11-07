Aging & Style
Kelce ties record for most 100-yard receiving games by tight end

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce continues to climb leaderboards and claim records as his own.

The future NFL Hall of Fame tight end crossed another landmark off the list Sunday night in the Chiefs’ thrilling 20-17 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans.

Kelce’s 10-catch, 106-yard performance marked the 32nd time he had at least 100 yards receiving in a game. It ties Rob Gronkowski as the most all-time in NFL history by a tight end.

Ironically, Kelce had been tied with former Chiefs tight end great Tony Gonzalez at 31 games.

The Chiefs (6-2) host Jacksonville on Sunday at 12 p.m.

