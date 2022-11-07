Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Kansas City police officers help save life of infant girl

Officer Richard DuChaine visted a baby girl in the hospital whose life he helped save.
Officer Richard DuChaine visted a baby girl in the hospital whose life he helped save.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing.

The Kansas City Police Department stated Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, had been called to a scene in which a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.

The two officers arrived before EMS and ran into the house, after which the baby’s father handed the child over to DuChaine, according to KCPD.

DuChaine began infant chest compressions followed by back thrusts, police said. The baby resumed breathing again, and the officer turned her over on her side while Owen checked for obstructions.

The officers were able to visit the baby girl in the hospital, and police shared a touching photo.

Editor’s Note: KCTV5 is speaking with KCPD today and will have more on the officers’ story Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans...
Kelce ties record for most 100-yard receiving games by tight end
The Child Protection Center is hoping Jackson County voters pass a county sales tax proposal,...
Child Protection Center says funding would be slashed if Jackson County sales tax doesn’t pass
Jackson County leaders meet Monday for the first time since the county executive's abortion...
Jackson County leaders consider redirecting $1 million for women traveling for abortions
The Child Protection Center is hoping Jackson County voters pass a county sales tax proposal,...
Child Protection Center says county sales tax is crucial to operation