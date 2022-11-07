Justice Department to monitor voting polls in Cole County, Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican election officials in Cole County have pushed back against the Justice Department’s efforts to review voting access in Missouri. Missouri’s secretary of state, Jay Ashcroft, says county clerk Steve Korsmeyer had declined the Justice Department’s efforts to monitor the polls.

Ashcroft accused the department of “trying to bully a hard working county official.”

This email was sent by the DOJ to one of our election authorities. pic.twitter.com/eQ0eN3rBKd — Missouri SOS Office (@MissouriSOS) November 6, 2022

In a Thursday email shared by Ashcroft, an assistant U.S. attorney told Korsmeyer that four Department of Justice staffers planned to visit polling sites on Election Day and briefly question poll officials as part of a review in coordination with the civil rights division.

“Rest assured that we understand that you will be administering the election and we will try to minimize the time we spend at each site,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Thomas wrote.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment Monday when asked about the comments by Korsmeyer and Ashcroft.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.