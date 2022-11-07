‘I miss my guy’: Friends, family continue to remember life of Katron Harris

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCK community came together for a candlelight vigil to remember a Turner High School student who was killed during a Halloween shooting.

“I met Katron when he was five years old that was my baby,” says a woman who talked about Katron at the vigil.

Katron Harris, 17, was killed during a shooting on Halloween. Harris was at an adult supervised and invitation only Halloween party that night.

Police say according to witnesses, between four to six suspects were asked to leave the party because they were much older than the high school aged guests.

Investigators say the suspects returned and opened fire at the party, injuring seven teens and killing Harris.

“It hurts and I’m very frustrated and I’m very angry, I’m upset,” says someone at the vigil.

A young teen whose death rocks the core of many in the KCK community, from his teachers.

“He was just a lovable person, he really was, and I will never forget him,” says one of Harris’ teachers.

To his friends and those who called him family.

“I miss my guy, I ain’t got nobody to wash cars with anymore, I don’t have anybody to play the game with anymore. They took a best friend from me, took a son from me, but we are going to keep his name alive. We are going to finish that business he wanted to start, we are going to do that for Tron, throw your L’s up long live Tron,” said someone close to Harris who spoke at the vigil.

