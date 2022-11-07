Gates Bar-B-Q makes changes after health department finds violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After multiple critical and non-critical violations were found at the end of last month, the Gates Bar-B-Q location near 32nd and Main was given a clean bill of health during a follow-up inspection.

According to public records from the city, an inspection was conducted on Oct. 31 following a complaint.

Inspectors subsequently found two critical violations and five non-critical violations.

For one of the critical violations, live roaches were seen in open cubbies behind the front counter. A live mouse was seen in the internal loading dock area. Mouse droppings were spotted throughout the bar flooring and low cabinets. Mouse droppings were also seen inside a cabinet at the sauce service station.

For the other critical violation, a “variance requirement” violation, an employee was seen loading meat into an outdoor smoker on the back loading dock when the establishment didn’t have a variance/permit to use an outdoor smoker.

For each of the critical violations, the restaurant was ordered to comply by Nov. 3.

When the follow-up inspection was conducted the next day, no violations were found.

The five non-critical violations that were found during the initial inspection on Oct. 31 are below:

Open-faced sticky traps were seen beneath the BIB rack and inside the internal loading dock area.

Light was seen shining through the bottom of the inside loading dock’s double doors (meaning openings to the outside were not protected against entry of pests).

A dead mouse seen on an open-faced sticky trap in the internal loading dock area. Dead roaches were seen in cubby spaces behind the front counter.

A box of meat was stored on the ground next to an outdoor smoker, not as required by Food Code.

Physical facilities were not maintained in good repair and cleaned as often as necessary to maintain cleanliness (debris was seen on floors and walls in dry storage, internal loading dock, ware-washing, back bar, kitchen line, meat room, front counter, and sauce station areas). Standing water was also seen throughout the ware-washing area.

For these non-critical violations, the restaurant was asked to comply by Jan. 29, 2023.

Again, no critical or non-critical violations were found during the follow-up inspection on Nov. 1.

