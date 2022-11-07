Aging & Style
FORECAST: Seasonal temps in the 50s Monday

By Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Monday is a pretty “normal” day in terms of the weather forecast. We’ll begin the day near 40 degrees with mostly-sunny skies. Our average high temperature for this date of Nov. 7 is 57 degrees. Our forecasted high temperature for this afternoon? 57 degrees! We’ll also see a few more clouds move in as we go through the afternoon hours, but dry conditions continue with winds out of the east at 10-15 miles per hour.

Tuesday begins our warmup, as temperatures return to the 60s with a small chance of rain. 70s return for both Wednesday and Thursday before a strong cold front pushes through late Thursday night, bringing showers, thunderstorms and much colder air. Expect 30s on your doorstep by Friday morning and 20s as morning lows for the weekend. Get those furnaces serviced ASAP!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

