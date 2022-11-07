Clark Hunt confirms Chiefs investigated after Britt Reid crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt did a midseason news conference Monday.

He took questions about yesterday’s game, sports betting, and various Chiefs players. He was also asked about Britt Reid.

Reid is the former Chiefs coach sentenced to three years in prison last week after pleading guilty in the drunken crash that seriously injured Ariel Young, who was 5 years old in February of 2021.

“The first thing I would say is that our hearts and thoughts continue to be with Ariel Young and her family and everybody who was impacted by the accident that evening,” said Hunt.

He then said that, while he can’t share details, the organization did its own investigation after the crash.

“That investigation showed that there was no gathering of employees - either at the practice facility or the stadium - where alcohol was consumed,” said Hunt. “And, beyond that, I really can’t share any more.”

He was asked about the NFL rule that says no alcohol is be consumed at team facilities. He said the team was in compliance.

