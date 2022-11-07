Child Protection Center says funding would be slashed if Jackson County sales tax doesn’t pass

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Child Protection Center in Jackson County says its personnel and resources would be severely impacted if the county’s sales tax isn’t renewed during Tuesday’s election.

The current tax rate collects one-eighth of a cent on sales within the county. Renewing it raises it to one-quarter of a cent.

The average cost for a family of four is 7 cents a week, but it could be nothing following Election Day.

CPC helps serve children in our community who are victims of sexual and physical abuse or have witnessed a homicide or extreme violence. The goal is to find out what happened in a manner that is respectful to the child, and the family involved, to get those questions answered by the children safely.

The kids provide statements to CPC, who can then give those recorded interviews to Blue Springs police for their investigation. The digital recordings are made to reduce the number of times a child is interviewed to not have the story change over multiple interviews with different agencies. It also helps them not relive the trauma on the stand in court if the judge deems they don’t need to be in the court during investigations.

The Child Services Fund has awarded $68 million in support of children and families since 2018. Future funding would prioritize services for crisis intervention, counseling, and much more including giving shelter to kids in need.

CPC President and CEO Lisa Mizelle said, “We’ll probably have to cut staff to be perfectly honest. It will affect the services that we can provide to the community. It will make a difference in how everyone across Jackson County that provides these services is able to serve the kids that we see.”

Mizelle said more than 53,000 children have been served through their programs since 2016.

The CPC is one of 78 organizations that benefit from this tax.

Jackson County was home to more than 165,000 kids under 18 years old, according to a study in 2020. The county ranked 75th out of 114 in the state for child welfare, with 32 percent of kids under 6 years old living in poverty, and 25 percent for kids older than 6. Hundreds are abused or neglected, and thousands require clinical psychiatric care.

There are rules in the county that don’t allow the children to be interviewed by police unless there is an immediate danger, so the CPC is the only interview done that’s recorded so the child has a safer place to share their input on a traumatic situation.

Blue Springs Det. Martin Kreissler said, “You’d be surprised at what the kids have told the parents is not everything that’s, unfortunately, that’s happened to them. And it comes out, I say a majority of the time, it does come out in the interview.”

The children are not forced to interview but it is available through the CPC.

