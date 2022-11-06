Wrong-way crash on I-70 near Stadium Drive critically injures 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash on I-70 near Stadium Drive left one person with critical injuries early Sunday morning.

According to a crash report from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, officers were called to a critical injury collision at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. An investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

A white Ford Transit van traveling eastbound observed the Equinox driving in the wrong direction and attempted to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful. Police said the Equinox struck the Ford causing an off-set head-on collision.

Both vehicles then went off the highway and into the median located on the south side of the interstate. Police said the driver of the Equinox was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and the driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Equinox remains in critical condition, while the driver of the Ford is currently in stable condition.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

