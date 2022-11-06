Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.

On Friday night, James was the driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 that reversed and killed a 3-year-old girl.

The crash occurred in a Smithville neighborhood. James struck the child at 11:08 p.m. and the girl was declared dead at a hospital at 12:07 a.m. Saturday morning.

James was taken to the Clay County Detention Center on a 12-hour hold.

