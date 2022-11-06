Scooter crash injures 1 in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving a PGO scooter Saturday night sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a man riding a green PGO scooter at a high speed was traveling eastbound on Red Bridge Road near Holmes when a black Dodge Caravan traveling westbound on Red Bridge attempted to make a left-hand turn into an area shopping center. While making the left turn, the Dodge was struck by the scooter at around 10:12 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said the crash ejected the driver of the scooter from his vehicle and the man struck the hood and windshield of the Dodge with his body before falling to the pavement.

The driver of the scooter was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, while the driver of the Dodge was uninjured. Police said the scooter driver is currently in stable condition while an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

