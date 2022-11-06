KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday.

Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to a domestic violence assault. Upon arrival, an injured female victim met with officers and indicated the suspect was still inside of the residence.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful. In a 1:32 p.m. update, KCPD said negotiators were attempting to talk with the suspect in an attempt to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

This is an ongoing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.