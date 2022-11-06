FORECAST: Seasonable temps expected for kickoff Sunday night at Arrowhead

Partly to mostly sunny and slightly warmer today. Southerly winds have held temperatures in the 40s overnight and by the afternoon we can expect some sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

A weak cold front will push through, but it won’t be very noticeable with only a shift in the wind direction. Winds will turn from the northeast by the afternoon. This could drop temperatures a few more degrees by daybreak Monday, but otherwise, temperatures are right where they should be for this time of year. Tuesday will be our next chance of rain, but it doesn’t look like a big one, with only a few areas seeing a shower or two.

Breezy and warmer southerly winds help send highs in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday just before a strong cold front arrives. This front will bring a chance of rain with the potential for seeing a wintry mix if we can get the cold air to tap into the system just before its exit. After the front passes look for a big blast of cold air to fill in across the region. High temperatures next weekend will struggle to get out of the 30s.

