3 juveniles seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday night

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three juvenile passengers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Olathe, Kansas, Saturday night.

The adult driver and two additional juvenile passengers were not injured according to Olathe Police.

Police said officers were dispatched to a crash at 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street at 10:14 p.m. in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Olathe Police said the adult driver and sole occupant of the second car involved in the crash was not injured.

The three juveniles who were seriously injured were transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Portions of 56 Highway and Mahaffie were closed as police investigated the crash. The case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

