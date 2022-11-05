Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.

The 3-year-old girl was transported to North Kansas City Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:07 a.m. Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Blue Jays used a dominant rushing attack to knock off their rivals from Raytown South.
Battle of Raytown: Blue Jays fly over Cardinals to advance to next round
For the second straight postseason, Blue Valley West is making a run at the title.
The slipper still fits: Blue Valley West, last year's postseason Cinderella, upsets 8-1 Olathe North
There will be a new high school football champion from Kansas 6A after Gardner-Edgerton...
Gardner-Edgerton knocks off defending 6A champions from Blue Valley Northwest
These two rivals squared off for a second time in the 2022 season.
Rivalry renewed: Park Hill South sends Park Hill home for the season