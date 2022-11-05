Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
The 3-year-old girl was transported to North Kansas City Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:07 a.m. Saturday morning.
