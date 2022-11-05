Aging & Style
Regional Police Academy places plaque for NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez on Fallen Officers wall

A plaque for North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez was placed on the Fallen Officers Wall at the Regional Police Academy on Friday, Nov. 4.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from former North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez’s Regional Police Academy graduating class and cadets from two current academy classes were in attendance Friday as a plaque recognizing Vasquez was placed on the academy’s Fallen Officers wall.

Vasquez was shot and killed in July while conducting a traffic stop, one year after his graduation from the Regional Police Academy. Before joining the North Kansas City Police Department he was briefly a detention officer with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

Vasquez’s death marked the first time an officer from the North Kansas City Police Department died in the line of duty.

In August, U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver II and Sam Graves introduced a resolution to honor Vasquez.

READ MORE: Man charged in killing of NKC Ofc. Daniel Vasquez indicted by grand jury

