Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse

A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call.

The suspect was taken into custody in the lower level of the courthouse.

Forte said that courthouse deputies had previously dealt with the suspect, who entered the courthouse by breaking out a window in the basement area.

