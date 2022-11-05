Aging & Style
KC Current, in statement: “We proudly and unequivocally stand with the Jewish community”

The Kansas City Current have not lost match since late May.
The Kansas City Current have not lost match since late May.(KC Current)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas City Current soccer club on Friday issued a statement condemning antisemitism in the wake of controversial actions from Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

The club tweeted out the statement on Friday evening.

“The Kansas City Current views any antisemitic action and behavior as deeply disturbing and completely against all our Club represents,” the statement reads. “We proudly and unequivocally stand with the Jewish community. We ask our supporters and Current community to join us in solidarity by using our collective voice to raise awareness and make an impact.”

The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

Irving apologized for the remarks late Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

So far in Johnson County, there have been over 74,000 advanced ballots cast.
Over 74,000 ballots cast so far in Johnson County
So far in Johnson County, there have been over 74,000 advanced ballots cast.
Over 74,000 ballots cast so far in Johnson County
