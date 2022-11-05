KC Current, in statement: “We proudly and unequivocally stand with the Jewish community”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas City Current soccer club on Friday issued a statement condemning antisemitism in the wake of controversial actions from Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

The club tweeted out the statement on Friday evening.

“The Kansas City Current views any antisemitic action and behavior as deeply disturbing and completely against all our Club represents,” the statement reads. “We proudly and unequivocally stand with the Jewish community. We ask our supporters and Current community to join us in solidarity by using our collective voice to raise awareness and make an impact.”

The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

Irving apologized for the remarks late Thursday night.

