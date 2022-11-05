Kansas, Missouri high school football playoffs continue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Along with battling each other on the field, high school football teams across the Kansas City metro are battled heavy rain as they were hoping to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Here were the scores from Thursday and Friday:
- Park Hill South 28, Park Hill 22
- Smithville 32, Van Horn 0
- Kearney 63, Excelsior Springs 22
- Gardner-Edgerton 28, Blue Valley Northwest 19
- Fort Osage 42, North Kansas City 7
- Bishop Miege 33, Eudora 26
- Center 33, Carl Junction 6
- Oak Park 33, Platte County 21
- Blue Valley West 28, Olathe North 14′
- Raytown 49, Raytown South 12
- Maryville 39, St. Pius X 21
- Mill Valley 24, Shawnee Heights 0
- Liberty North 37, Blue Springs South 6
- Grain Valley 37, Belton 6
- Lee’s Summit North 20, Lee’s Summit West 7
- Nevada 43, Lincoln Prep 7
- Savannah 42, Chillicothe 7
- Pleasant Hill 53, Oak Grove 24
- Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21
- Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20
- Blue Valley Southwest 56, Emporia 20
- De Soto 56, Spring Hill 0
- Pittsburg 28, Sumner Academy 0
- St. James Academy 42, Atchison 17
- Piper 48, Chanute 47
- St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Louisburg 0
- Derby 76, Lawrence 28
