KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 77-year-old man is missing from Kansas City this Friday night.

Malcom Sieggen was last seen getting on a metro bus on Thursday.

Sieggen is 5′11″ and weighs around 160 pounds, police say.

He was wearing a yellow jacket and khaki pants the last time someone saw him.

