‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF

TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families.

Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago.

KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.

She is the foster daughter of John and Nikki DeHaven, the three-year-old has been in their care since birth. The DeHaven’s story has a happy ending, when earlier this week DCF ordered a sibling split, clearing the way for John and Nikki to adopt Mena.

" We were encouraged because we thought now this changes the situation completely,” said Jackie.

Now begins the next chapter of this foster saga.

Cornerstones of Care and DCF wants to remove the siblings from Jackie’s care to move them into the care of a brand-new family in Manhattan, Kansas --- two hours away.

Jackie being a single mother is unable to adopt all three children. She wants to place them with the children’s daycare provider, a woman who wants and is happy to adopt the siblings.

“They have seen her every day for three and a half years. They had sleepovers at her house. They went to her daughter’s wedding a couple of weeks ago. They are as involved with her family as they are mine,” said Jackie.

Jackie said it’s the perfect solution and the one that makes the most sense.

“The kids wouldn’t have to change schools, they could stay on their same sports teams, they could stay in the same classrooms. Everything would remain the same except for they will be sleeping a couple of miles away,” said Jackie.

Instead, Cornerstones of Care is moving forward with the plan, against the wishes of Jackie and her youngest foster son, which she shared in a recording.

“I don’t want to move to Manhattan, I want to stay here and stay with my friends I don’t want to go to a different school, and I don’t want to go to Tonganoxie.”

Jackie fears the trauma her foster children will endure.

“The teachers have said this is wrong. Pediatricians, Therapists, the lawyer, everybody says this is wrong. There is no reason to do this,” said Jackie.

And she says it’s why she’s telling their story now.

“They cry every night. The only reason I’m here today is because they’ve asked me to come. This is not something that I would do ordinarily, but they’ve asked me to keep fighting for them,” said Jackie.

Jackie also told KCTV5, she’s written dozens of letters and emails to DCF, even Governor Laura Kelly. She’s had no response.

KCTV5 also contacted DCF, but we did not receive a response.

