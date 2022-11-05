Aging & Style
FORECAST: Saturday afternoon features clearing skies with temps in the 50s

By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Widespread rain will continue to taper off this morning with clearing skies on track for the afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to warm into the 50s with a bit of a warmup in store for Sunday.

A weak front will push through but it won’t impact our temperatures much heading into Monday because high temperatures will still get back up near 60 degrees. Tuesday is our next weather alert day with a chance of scattered showers. Wednesday stays dry but a stronger storm system is expected to cross the region on Thursday bringing more rain and a blast of cooler air. Temperatures by the upcoming weekend may not get out of the 40s.

