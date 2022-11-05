Aging & Style
FORECAST: Clear and cool for Sunday night during Chiefs game

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected this evening with dry weather sticking around through the rest of the weekend.(Alena Lee/KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected this evening with dry weather sticking around through the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures will only drop into the low to mid 40s overnight with southwesterly winds in place. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and a slight warmup with highs in the low 60s.

A weak, but dry cold front will pass through Sunday changing our wind direction and keeping us cool through Monday, but a subtle warmup is instore by midweek.

High temperatures by Wednesday will soar into the 70s, but it will be breezy just ahead of our next cold front. This one will bring a better chance for scattered showers and a blast of colder air.

Temperatures will likely get stuck in the 40s all next weekend.

