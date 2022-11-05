Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

ATV crash in area of Wyoming and Liberty leaves 1 dead

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Friday night in an ATV crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said officers were called to a fatality collision Friday at 10:46 p.m. Upon arrival in the area of Wyoming and Liberty street they found that the driver and sole occupant of a green John Deere “Gator” ATV was traveling around a street curve, went up over a curb, traveled through the grassy median and struck a tree head-on.

The driver of the ATV was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said the reasons for going over the curb were unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A wrong-way crash on I-470 early Saturday morning killed one person.
1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-470
A plaque for North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez was placed on the Fallen Officers Wall at...
Regional Police Academy places plaque for NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez on Fallen Officers wall
20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County
Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident