ATV crash in area of Wyoming and Liberty leaves 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Friday night in an ATV crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said officers were called to a fatality collision Friday at 10:46 p.m. Upon arrival in the area of Wyoming and Liberty street they found that the driver and sole occupant of a green John Deere “Gator” ATV was traveling around a street curve, went up over a curb, traveled through the grassy median and struck a tree head-on.

The driver of the ATV was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said the reasons for going over the curb were unknown at this time.

