Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

3 injured after SUV slams into ‘The Big Mill’ in Lawrence

Three people have been injured in Lawrence after a vehicle slammed into The Big Mill on Friday...
Three people have been injured in Lawrence after a vehicle slammed into The Big Mill on Friday evening, police say.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Three people have been injured in Lawrence after a vehicle slammed into The Big Mill on Friday evening, police say.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The driver of the SUV was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Two people inside of the business were treated for injuries, but did not go to the hospital.

The building is no longer structurally sound, according to police.

Ninth Street is expected to be closed from Indiana to Mississippi for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 77-year-old man is missing, according to Kansas City police.
Kansas City police looking for missing 77-year-old man
The Kansas City Current have not lost match since late May.
KC Current, in statement: “We proudly and unequivocally stand with the Jewish community”
So far in Johnson County, there have been over 74,000 advanced ballots cast.
Over 74,000 ballots cast so far in Johnson County
A community vigil will be held this weekend for 17-year-old Turner High School student Katron...
Relatives grieve the loss of 17-year-old killed during shooting on Halloween in KCK