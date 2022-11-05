3 injured after SUV slams into ‘The Big Mill’ in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Three people have been injured in Lawrence after a vehicle slammed into The Big Mill on Friday evening, police say.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The driver of the SUV was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Two people inside of the business were treated for injuries, but did not go to the hospital.

The building is no longer structurally sound, according to police.

Ninth Street is expected to be closed from Indiana to Mississippi for several hours.

