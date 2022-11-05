20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash just before midnight in Bates County.

The Butler, Missouri, man was driving on Missouri Route D just east of Route Z when, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and an embankment and overturned.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but was transported to Bates County Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Crash reports said the incident happened at 11:50 p.m. Friday night. According to the report, no other cars were involved.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.