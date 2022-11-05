1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early-morning wrong-way crash on I-470 killed one person Saturday.

Kansas City Missouri Police said a Silver Dodge truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-470 at 3:18 Saturday morning. The semi-truck driver of a White Volvo semi-truck with a trailer told police they saw the Dodge heading in the wrong direction on the highway and attempted to avoid a crash but couldn’t.

Police said the Dodge then struck the semi-truck head-on, causing the Dodge to immediately burst into flames.

The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge truck was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Westbound I-470 near Raytown Road was completely shut down to all traffic for approximately four hours, police said.

