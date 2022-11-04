World’s Largest Belt Buckle nearing completion in Abilene

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The finishing touches are being put on what will soon become The World’s Largest Belt Buckle, a new roadside attraction in Abilene.

The current World’s Largest Belt Buckle is displayed in Texas and stands 10′ 6″ x 14′ 6.4″.

“The buckle is an absolutely beautiful beautiful piece of art, and it’s really, really big,” said Juile Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director. “I think everyone will be impressed when it’s unveiled!”

Weather permitting, the plan is to unveil the buckle on the week of December 19. It will be placed near the Grandstand at the Central Kansas Free Fairgrounds.

Local artist Jason Lahr of Fluters Creek Metal Works is constructing the buckle. He is also known for his work on the Abilene Cowboy at Abilene High School, Lumber House, and Dickinson County Heritage Center’s signage.

