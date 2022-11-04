What would it take to make Daylight Saving Time permanent (or get rid of it altogether)?

(KCTV) - Clocks move back early this Sunday morning for those in the U.S. who recognize Daylight Saving Time, but an effort has been underway in recent years to either make Daylight Saving Time permanent or get rid of it altogether.

A Congressional bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the U.S. passed the Senate unanimously through a voice vote in March, but has since stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives, never having been brought up for discussion or a vote.

Daylight Saving Time is the time recognize by 48 states (excluding Arizona and Indiana) between Spring and Fall, and sees daytime extend further into the evening. Standard Time refers to the time recognized between Fall and Spring, when it gets darker earlier.

Efforts to enact a permanent Daylight Saving Time have been popular, but some doctors warn that it would damage the natural circadian rhythm of the human body. And some of those doctors would even be in favor of permanently recognizing Standard Time, doing away with Daylight Saving Time altogether.

Clocks fall back one hour Sunday at 3 a.m., meaning the official time will turn from 2:59 a.m. right back to 2 a.m. one minute later.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.